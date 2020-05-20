Rock County police seize 2 pounds of ‘high grade’ marijuana while in transit

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it intercepted a package of illegal narcotics after being alerted by police in Minneapolis.

According to the sheriff’s office, they received a tip from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police that a suspicious package originating in California was headed to Rock County.

Deputies used a K9 to help detect the package at a receiving facility.

Police say it contained two pounds of high grade marijuana.

The case is still under investigation.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories