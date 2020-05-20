Rock County police seize 2 pounds of ‘high grade’ marijuana while in transit

ROCK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it intercepted a package of illegal narcotics after being alerted by police in Minneapolis.
According to the sheriff’s office, they received a tip from Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport Police that a suspicious package originating in California was headed to Rock County.
Deputies used a K9 to help detect the package at a receiving facility.
Police say it contained two pounds of high grade marijuana.
The case is still under investigation.
