ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Department is issuing a warning to residents after a woman was stopped by a man impersonating a police officer earlier this week.

According to police, at 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30th, the woman was pulled over by a dark colored truck or SUV with red and blue flashing lights in the upper front windshield.

She had been driving on Plymouth Church Road by Bakke Road in Rock Township.

The man, described as a white male, 6′ tall, with brown hair and a goatee, was in his mid-30s with a slender build, wearing a black uniform short sleeve shirt, black pants, and a black baseball hat, and had a duty belt containing equipment, according to the victim.

After a brief interaction, the man allowed the woman to leave, police said. Officials learned about the stop due to social media posts, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information regarding the imposter is asked to call the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-7919 or Rock County Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636.