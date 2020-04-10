Rock County police warn of suspect impersonating an officer

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of an impersonator attempting to extort money from residents by posing as a Rock County Sheriff officer.

Police say they investigated two cases involving the perpetrator in Harmony and Milton Townships, and another two in Janesville and Beloit.

In Janesville, the suspect contacted the victim by phone and said she was served with a subpoena over a month ago and failed to respond to it, and that a warrant had been issued for her arrest. When the victim asked for his badge number, the suspect hung up.

In Beloit, the impersonator told the victim she missed a court appearance and owed $500 in court fees. The suspect allegedly attempted to arrange a meeting with the victim at the Sheriff’s Office, but the victim hung up on him.

According to police, caller ID shows the caller has spoofed the main number of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, to make the calls appear legitimate.

Anyone receiving calls of this nature is urged to report it to the Rock County Communications Center at 608.757.2244. People should always use caution and are reminded not to give personal information or pay monies via phone unless they can verify the source it’s coming from.

