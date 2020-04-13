Rock County reaches 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19, second Oak Park Place resident dies

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Public Health Department officials announced on Monday that the county has reached a total of 60 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Three people in the county have lost their lives to the virus.

The third death was a resident of Oak Park Place in Janesville who was in the hospital after testing positive. There has been a total of 12 people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Oak Park Place. The latest death was the second resident at the home to lose their life

Health officials say more than one thousand tests have come back negative in the county.

As of Monday, there are 3,428 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the State of Wisconsin. Statewide, 154 individuals have died due to complications related to COVID-19.

