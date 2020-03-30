Rock County reports 15 cases of coronavirus

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Health Department is reporting a total of 15 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

There are 1,221 coronavirus cases in Wisconsin, and 14 people have died of the disease.

The RCHD said the situation in Rock County will likely get worse before it gets better, but says that more positive cases does not mean Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home order isn’t working, but that it will take some time before results can be measured.

