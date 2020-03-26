Rock County reports 2 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials with the Rock County Health Department announced an additional 2 cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the county total to 8.

There are 707 confirmed positive cases in the state of Wisconsin, and 8 people have died thus far.

MORE HEADLINES:

