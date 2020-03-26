Rock County reports 2 additional cases of COVID-19 on Thursday

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Officials with the Rock County Health Department announced an additional 2 cases of coronavirus infections, bringing the county total to 8.

There are 707 confirmed positive cases in the state of Wisconsin, and 8 people have died thus far.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Made in the Stateline

More Made in the Stateline

Education Matters

More Education Matters

Behind the Badge

More Behind the Badge

Stateline Strong

More Stateline Strong
Remarkable Women of Rockford

Trending Stories