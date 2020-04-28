Rock County resident dies, Stephenson confirms 10 new COVID-19 cases, Boone 6

(WTVO) — A Rock County resident has died of coronavirus, and the county health department announced 14 new cases on Tuesday.

There are now 178 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock County, and 6 people have died.

Stephenson County reported its largest single day increase in cases, with 10 new reported on Tuesday. The individuals are between 20 and 50, the Stephenson County Health Department said.

There are now 31 cases confirmed in Stephenson County. No deaths have been reported there.

The Stephenson County Sheriff’s Office also issued a statement Tuesday saying that anyone with business or court cases in the Stephenson County Court House will be required to wear a mask.

Boone County reported 6 new cases on Tuesday, one of whom is a resident of the Symphony Northwoods nursing home, where 8 staff and 21 residents have contracted the virus, and 5 have died.

There are now a total of 86 positive cases in Boone County, and 9 people have died.

