Rock County residents brave COVID-19 fears to vote in Tuesday’s primary

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Thousands of voters headed to the polls for Wisconsin’s primary election on Tuesday, and some cast their ballots ahead of time.

In Rock County, 9,600 voters turned out in person. Safety precautions, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, made the process take longer than usual. Several people in Beloit waited hours in line at City Hall.

Over 3,200 ballots were either mailed in or cast in person before election day.

Election results will be released on Monday.

