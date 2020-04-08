Live Now
White House holds Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

Rock County residents brave COVID-19 fears to vote in Tuesday’s primary

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Thousands of voters headed to the polls for Wisconsin’s primary election on Tuesday, and some cast their ballots ahead of time.

In Rock County, 9,600 voters turned out in person. Safety precautions, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, made the process take longer than usual. Several people in Beloit waited hours in line at City Hall.

Over 3,200 ballots were either mailed in or cast in person before election day.

Election results will be released on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Video

Trending Stories