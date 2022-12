JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office has a new resource to help with overdoses in the community.

They announced the launch of a Narcan vending machine on Wednesday. It is right in the lobby, 200 E. US Highway 14, and is open to the public 24/7.

The Narcan is free as well. All residents have to do is scan a QR code to watch a short training video on how to administer it.

Winnebago County has a similar machine in its sheriff’s office.