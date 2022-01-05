Rock County Sheriff retires K9 Sasha after 8 year career

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office announced the retirement of its K9 Deputy Sasha, who assisted in the apprehension of a number of criminals over her 8 year career.

According to the sheriff’s department, Sasha began with the agency in August 2013, partnered with Deputy Nate DeBoer, and had assignments with the SWAT team and Special Investigations Unit.

Sasha defended two police officers after a suspect attempted to attack them in 2016, tracked an intoxicated driver over one mile from the scene of a car accident in 2015, tracked a burglary suspect over one and a half miles in 2018, and located a shooting suspect in 2019.

Police say Sasha conducted over 150 tracks and 600 drug related searches over her career.

Sasha will remain with her partner and his family in her retirement, according to Sheriff Troy Knudson.