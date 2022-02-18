JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff Troy Knudson announced his retirement on Friday.

“It has been an incredible honor and privilege to have been able to work at the Rock County Sheriff’s Office for the past thirty-three years,” Knudson said.

“During the past few years, we have faced some significant challenges but despite differing perspectives and philosophies, our community has responded with restraint and positivity,” he continued. “While the national narrative may have been negative, locally, we have felt strong community support for which I give my sincere thanks.”

Knudson was elected to serve as Sheriff in 2019.