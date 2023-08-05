JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — The Rock County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a person posing as a sheriff’s deputy in an attempt to extort money.

According to the sheriff’s office, two separate complaints were received on August 5 in response to phone calls made by a purported Rock County Sheriff’s Deputy.

The caller identified themselves as “Deputy Sellers” and gave a badge number of 6329. Additionally, the caller ID displayed the main directory line to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office.

Acting as a sheriff’s deputy, the caller told both call recipients that they had warrants out for their arrest and could post bond by purchasing convenience store gift cards and giving the confirmation number to the suspect over the phone.

The sheriff’s office confirmed that Deputy Sellers does not exist and warned the public to report any questionable calls to the Rock County Communications Center at 608-757-2244.