Rock County Sheriff’s warn of caller impersonating police officer

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County police are warning residents that someone is making calls, claiming to be a member of the sheriff’s office.

According to police, several complaints have been received about subjects getting a call from a person who says they’re a Deputy with the Rock County Sheriff’s Office, informing the subject that there is a warrant out for their arrest.

The sheriff’s office says they do not make phone calls to residents with warrants out for their arrest.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is encouraged not to give out personal information and report the call to the Rock County Sheriff’s Office at 608-757-2244.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

