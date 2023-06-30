ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — It all started last December in Madison, when 16-year-old Ky Williams was admitted to UW Health with flu-like symptoms.

A few months later, the 16-year-old would undergo an operation to save her life.

Doctors had made a grim discovery: Williams’ lungs had deteriorated to the point that her only option was a double lung transplant.

Following the procedure, the teen spent months re-learning how to walk, eat and speak on her own, as well as physical therapy to regain strength and lung capacity.

On Thursday, Williams was finally able to go home, and her mother, Nikki Williams, couldn’t be more thankful for the UW doctor that saved her life.

“He’s amazing,” said Nikki. “He always says ‘I didn’t do anything,’ but really he saved her life. The first couple hours are the most critical, and he did it.”

After visiting and talking with Ky for months post-procedure, the UW doctor received the opportunity to do one more thing for Ky — discharge her from the hospital.

“We always told him that you walked her in, and you get to walk her out,” said Nikki.