Rock County to require face masks at all county buildings starting Monday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, face coverings will be required for anyone entering a Rock County facility.
The County’s Reopen Rock Task Force, along with the Rock County Health Department, say other businesses should follow suit.
The mandate arrives at a time when Rock County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate and hospitalizations for the disease are on the rise.
