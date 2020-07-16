Rock County to require face masks at all county buildings starting Monday

ROCK COUNTY, Wis. (WTVO) — Starting Monday, face coverings will be required for anyone entering a Rock County facility.

The County’s Reopen Rock Task Force, along with the Rock County Health Department, say other businesses should follow suit.

The mandate arrives at a time when Rock County’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate and hospitalizations for the disease are on the rise.

