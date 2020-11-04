Rock County voters react to Wisconsin flipping to Biden

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — With the AP projecting Biden to win Wisconsin by only 20,000 votes, our team went over the Stateline to talk with voters for their perspective on flipping the state from 2016’s results.

“I think it’s just time for change. Somebody new, new thoughts,” said Beloit resident Marquel Payne II.

Wisconsin is known as a battleground state and this election has been no different. Wisconsin’s electoral votes helped push President Trump’s victory in 2016. Some voters in Rock County used their choice to vote for a change.

“I felt that it was really important to address the issues of the Pandemic so that our state can move forward in a better way together. I felt that healthcare, I have adult children and I’d love someday to be able to see my family have healthcare that they can afford,” said Doug Reynolds.

Rock County went blue four years ago and preliminary numbers have them once again leaning democrat. Some are adamant to why President Trump should be re-elected.

“I believe that Trump will allow us to have our liberties and our freedoms and I think that’s the most valuable thing that we can have,” said Ginger Smith.

“I think President Trump has done a great job. He’s done everything he said he was going to do,” added Stuart Wells.

