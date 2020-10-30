Rock County woman charged with stabbing ex-husband

HARMONY, Wis. (WTVO) — Rock County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 52-year-old Stephanie Larson after she allegedly stabbed her ex-husband on Thursday night.

According to police, deputies were called to a home in the 4300 E M-H Townline Road around 9:27 p.m. where they found 56-year-old Fredrick Larson suffering from a stab wound to his upper torso. He was taken to the hospital for treatment and is expected to be okay.

Stephanie Larson was taken to the Rock County Jail and is due to appear in court on Monday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

