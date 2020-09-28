Rock County woman killed in early Monday crash

SPRING GROVE, Wis. (WTVO) — A 42-year-old woman from Clinton was ejected from her vehicle and killed in an early morning crash.

According to police, Green County Sheriff’s Deputies and Broadhead Police responded to a crash at the intersection of STH 81 / STH 11 and CTH GG in the town of Spring Grove at 1:47 a.m.

Police say the woman’s 2010 Ford Escape left the roadway, hit a ditch, and collided with an embankment, ejecting the woman from the car.

She died at the scene, according to authorities.

Traffic was closed for two hours as investigators worked the scene. Police say the investigation is still on-going.

