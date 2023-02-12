ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Cut State Park is getting a bit of a makeover.

The $90,000 construction project starts this week. A portion of the main road loop will be closed starting Tuesday for road and parking lot improvements.

The project also includes bike lanes, new signs and disabled access to the new children’s fishing pond.

The Easter half of the park, from Bay View Picnic Area to the campground, is expected to be closed through October. The bridge over the tollway to Olson Beach will also be closed.

The beach will still be open, however, by using the Harlem Road entrance.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources warned that anyone found going around construction barricades could face a $195 fine.