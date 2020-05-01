Rock Cut State Park is open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some areas of Rock Cut State Park reopened to the public on Friday. The park’s status was left in question after it was omitted from a state list of parks scheduled to reopen under Gov. JB Pritzker’s modified stay-at-home order.

According to the park’s concession vendor, “Rock Cut is open. Not the concession, beach or campground. We will work to fill pop machine at the concession next week and fill the bait machine. No minnows until we open the concession. It opened this morning. This is all we know. We will post more as we find out. We can at least hike and fish. Boat launches are open.”

Representatives for Rock Cut State Park confirmed not everything is open but visitors can drive through.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

