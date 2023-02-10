ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Cut State Park will begin construction on $900,000 worth of improvements to its roads, parking lots, bicycle lanes, and signage, beginning next week.

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said the eastern half of Rock Cut’s main traffic loop will be closed Tuesday, February 14th for resurfacing.

The eastern half of the park itself from Bay View picnic area to the campground road also is expected to remain shut down through an expected October completion date.

The construction work also requires closing the bridge over Interstate 90 to Olson Beach, but the beach area will be open from the Harlem Road entrance. Trails that lead to the construction area will be blocked off to ensure the safety of hikers and bicyclists.

“Rock Cut has long been one of the most visited, if not the most visited, tourist site in our region. Because of its popularity and high visibility,” Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) said, “it is imperative the state re-invest in and refresh this important public asset.”

The project also includes culvert replacement and adding disabled access to the children’s fishing pond.