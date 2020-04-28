Rock Falls man arrested on weapon and several drug charges in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On Monday afternoon around 12:30 p.m., the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics unit was in the area of 8th Street and Willis Avenue when they saw a male standing near a vehicle with a gun on his hand.

Officials say deputies saw the man put the handgun into his vehicle and try to walk away as they approached him. The deputies located a .40 caliber handgun in plain view in the suspect’s vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, the deputies also located a large amount of drugs, including cocaine, ecstasy, fentanyl, heroin, and Tramadol pills.

The man was later identified as Winston R. Wilbannks, 33, of Rock Falls and taken into custody.

Wilbanks was also wanted on a warrant out of Dixon for Aggravated Domestic Battery. He is facing the following charges:

-Armed Habitual Criminal

-Armed Violence -Unlawful Use of Weapons by a Felon

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine (15-100 GRAMS)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Ecstasy (15-200 PILLS)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl (1-15 GRAMS)

-Possession with Intent to Deliver Heroin (1-15 GRAMS)

-Possession of a Controlled Substance

-Resisting a Peace Officer -Dixon Police Department Arrest Warrant

Wilbanks is currently in being held at the Winnebago County Jail.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

