Rock House Kids holds fundraiser to expand reach and facilities

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A safe haven for local kids held it’s most important fundraiser of the year.

“Streets and Sweets” helps raise money for Rock House Kids.

There were live and silent auctions, and performances from local children. The non-profit works with kids ages 6 to 18, and offers a safe place to have fun and get hot meals, tutoring and mentoring. Money that was raised will help Rock House expand it’s reach and facilities.

“What we are doing there is, we are going to be able to expand into the last area of our building, have some extra classrooms, activity center, and we also will be able to have every child come each night, instead of having to split them up. So, that’s really important,” said Dee Lacny, the Executive Director of Rock House Kids.

Prior to Thursday night’s event, an anonymous donor agreed to match all donations received, up to $25,000.