Rock House Kids receive grant to upgrade security

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids is trying to make their facility safer for the children they serve.

They are getting a $2,300 grant to install more security cameras at their 7th Street building. The money is coming from the JL Clark Foundation.

The Rock House Kids executive director says safety and security is one of their top priorities. This is just the latest of several donations to the organization. In the past few weeks, they received grants to serve hot meals and to add a mural to the building.

