Rock House Kids receives $30,000 donation for new kitchen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, which feeds Rockford’s inner-city children, will have a new kitchen when it is allowed to re-open.

The non-profit uses its kitchen to make hot or bagged meals for more than 250 children.

The Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation put up $25,000 toward the effort, and more than $5,000 came from Kiwanis Charities of Rockford.

Rock House isn’t funded by the city, state, or federal governments.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

