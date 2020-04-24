Rock House Kids receives $30,000 donation for new kitchen

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, which feeds Rockford’s inner-city children, will have a new kitchen when it is allowed to re-open.
The non-profit uses its kitchen to make hot or bagged meals for more than 250 children.
The Bradley and Georgann Gummow Family Foundation put up $25,000 toward the effort, and more than $5,000 came from Kiwanis Charities of Rockford.
Rock House isn’t funded by the city, state, or federal governments.
