ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, a safe haven for inner-city youth, has received a $5,000 grant from General Mills.

The goal of the grant is to combat hunger in children.

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, which includes mentoring, hot meals, take-home food, and daily essentials, to more than 250 Rockford children.

In 2021, Rock House Kids served almost 7,000 individual hot meals and gave away almost 7,000 kid-friendly food bags.