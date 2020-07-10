Rock House Kids receives grant from Fiat Chrysler to serve meals to inner-city kids

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids said Friday the organization has received a grant from Fiat Chrysler to provide children and teens with hot meals this summer.

Fiat Chrysler of America (FCA) operates the Belvidere Assembly Plant.

Rock House Kids Executive Director, Deanna “Dee” Lacny said, “We are so thankful to receive this funding as it will give us the ability to meet the food insecurity needs of the hungry kids in our program. Many of our children rely on our hot meals and kid-friendly food bags to fill their bellies.”

“There has never been a more important moment to help children and their families with vital needs in our communities than during this time of great uncertainty,” FCA CEO Mike Manley said of the company’s commitment (announced in March) to provide more than 1 million meals to school-age children in the communities around its principal manufacturing plants across North America.

The amount of the grant was not given.

Rock House Kids provides evening programming, hot meals, take-home food bags, and daily essentials to more than 250 inner-city kids of Rockford, four evenings a week. They receive no federal, state, or city funding, but are wholly supported by donations from corporations, churches, and individuals in the Rockford area.

