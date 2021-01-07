Rock House Kids receives grant to bring art programs to underserved youth

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids, a non-profit that serves as a safe haven for underserved youth, gets some financial help.

The grant money from the Rockford Area Arts Council, worth roughly $1,000, will be used to implement an arts opportunity for teens at the non-profit.

The funding is part of the group’s 2021 Community Arts Access grants, designed to increase access and outreach to the arts for underserved individuals.

This year, more than a dozen organizations and individuals in the stateline are receiving financial help from the Council.

