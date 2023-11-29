ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock House Kids is expanding its facility in Rockford. This will allow them to open their door to more in the area as well as offer more to the kids already attending.

“The kids we’ll be able to have more room to run and play and obviously more safety for them to get off the streets,” said Dee Lacny the Executive Director for Rock House Kids. “In October, we had over 1000 kids come through this building. That’s a lot of kids. That was about 400 more than we did last year that came through. So the need is here and we need the room to be able to handle the kids.”

As of now, Rock House Kids has to break up the age groups depending on the day. With this expansion, they will be able to have all the kids every day.

There will be new classrooms, a library, a computer lab, and a lounge area. Inside will have ping pong and air hockey tables as well as new bathrooms.

“We’re going to have a screen and we’re going to have a couple of half courts in there, projector, a sound booth, and everything, so we can get the kids maybe a couple of Friday nights,” Laacny explained. “We can have a movie night for the kids, or we can just have a game night for the kids where they can just come on in off the streets and just play and have a good time.”

Fundraising began in 2020. Covid-19 made costs for everything grow only prolonging the fundraising process. Then came getting permits. Those involved pushed hard for the expansion and three years later that idea is coming to fruition.

“That’s been quite the process. But, you know, with us being in this corner that we’re in, it’s a necessary update that helps beautify this part of the neighborhood,” said Melissa Campbell the finance coordinator at Rock House Kids. “And again, we’ll be able to fully serve the children and teens that we have, and we hope to be able to serve more.”

If interested in volunteering, visit The Rock House Kids website.