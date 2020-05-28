Rock River Anything That Floats boat race canceled

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There will be no “Anything That Floats” boat race this year, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Officials with the race made the announcement on Thursday.
“We did not see a way forward to hosting a safe and enjoyable event in 2020. We did not want to cancel something so many people look forward to – and we work so hard to deliver – but we literally have no choice,” said Amy McIntyre, steering committee member. “The health and safety of our racers, spectators and fellow volunteers is of course our first priority.”
Those who have already registered their rafts will receive refunds through Eventbrite.
