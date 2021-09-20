Rock River Blood Center donors can now participate in research and studies

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – Local blood donors have a chance to make a bigger impact during their next visit.

Rock River Valley Blood Center, 3065 N Perryville Rd #105, has teamed up with BioLinked.

The database links donors to researchers and studies. It is voluntary, and does not affect a person’s donation to the bank.

Rock River Valley Blood Center will contact donors who are needed.

“Researchers are always looking for participates to trial medications, different theories,” said Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer at Rock River Valley Blood Center. “So, they are looking for trial people, and this is an opportunity for you to participate and help in health and medical research and science.”

A sign up for the program is on the blood center’s website.