Rock River Disposal delays week of lawn pickup after workers call off due to COVID-19

Many stateline roads littered with trash from passing garbage trucks

ROCKTON, Ill. (WTVO) — The Village of Rockton announced on Monday that due to several workers calling off due to COVID-19 infections, yard trash bags will not be picked up this week.

However, normal trash will still be picked up as usual. Officials say that trash pickup may be forced to be delayed to every other week if problems continue.

Customers with questions can call Rock River Disposal at 815-965-2489.

