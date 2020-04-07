Rock River Disposal making changes to how it collects recycling

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River Disposal is making a change to how it collects recycling, in an effort to keep its employees safe.

The company is asking residents to put recycled items in bags and throw them in the garbage.

The change is only for households where someone has tested positive for coronavirus, or someone is showing symptoms.

The company says workers come in to a lot of contact with recycled materials and want to keep them from potentially contracting the virus while at work.

Healthy households can still recycle normally.

