Rock River Disposal ready to collect trees–here’s how you need to prepare

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO)–If you’re ready to take your holiday decorations down, Rock River Disposal is ready to help.

Starting Monday, January 4, the waste management service will collect trees from Rockford residents on their normally scheduled garbage pick-up times for two consecutive weeks–up through January 14.

Here’s a list of what you’re required to do before they arrive:

Non-bagged trees should be placed alongside regular garbage and must be free of all ornaments, stands, lights, and other decorative materials.

Trees over four feet in height should be cut in half. You may also dispose of any remaining yard waste, if properly containerized.

Yard waste needs to be placed in two-ply biodegradable paper bags–not in garbage cans. Yard waste may freeze in cans preventing removal.

Loose branches and limbs should be bundled with string or twine (no wire) and placed out for collection as long as the bundles do not exceed 4 feet in length and 2 feet in diameter.

All bags–including cans or bundles–shouldn’t exceed 50 pounds by weight.

There’s also twelve regional collection sites for people to dispose their trees up until January 15. Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) says all trees must be free of all ornaments, stands, lights, and other decorative materials. Wreaths are not accepted due to wire frames.

Collected trees will be recycled by processing them into reusable mulch, which can be retrieved by residents for personal use at each collection site until March 1, 2021.

For more information on drop-off locations and their operating hours, click here.

