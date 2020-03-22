Rock River Disposal suspends bulk trash collection

Many stateline roads littered with trash from passing garbage trucks

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials say that effective immediately, Rock River has suspended bulk waste pick-up which includes items such as mattresses, furniture and Freon-free appliances.

Normal collection will run as scheduled and yard waste pickup begins Monday.

Rock River Disposal asks everyone to continue to bag all general household garbage (not including recyclables) before placing in cans to minimize exposure risk to their collection staff.

