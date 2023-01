Discarded Christmas trees can still serve a number of useful purposes after the holidays. (Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Christmas tree collections will soon begin for local residents.

Rock River Disposal will collect trees starting Monday until January 19. Residents who do not put their tree in a bag should place it alongside their regular garbage and remove all decorative materials.

Residents that do bag the tree, or put it in bundles, should make sure that it does not weigh more than 50 pounds.

Trees that exceed four feet in height should be cut in half.