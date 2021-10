ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) – A local food food pantry is ready to help families in need celebrate the holidays.

Rock River Valley Pantry, 421 S Rockton Ave, will be giving out 500 Thanksgiving food boxes. Inside each box will be all the fixings for a traditional dinner.

Registration is this Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon at the pantry on North Rockton. Proof of residence is required, and boxes will be available November 20.