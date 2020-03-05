Rock River to be dyed green for St. Patrick’s Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With St. Patrick’s Day less than two weeks away, Rockford is looking to add some new green flare to its celebrations.

If you’ve ever been to Chicago for everyone’s favorite Irish holiday, you know that dying the river green is part of the celebration.

The Irish Marching Society announced they are bringing the tradition to Rockford. Society president Danny McDade lays out initial plans for the ceremonial color change.

“Initially the idea was just we were going to try it about the Conservatory. And then see from the Conservatory down to Prarie Street, where it goes after the dam,” McDade explained.

McDade says the group will run a test before the St. Patrick’s Day festival to see how the dye disperses in the river.