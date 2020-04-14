Rock River Valley Blood Center accepting blood again after being overwhelmed by donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After running into a problem it had never encountered, the Rock River Valley Blood Center is accepting more blood donations. All blood types are again needed.

Last week, all donation sites were closed Thursday and Friday. At the time, all their needs were met and they didn’t want to throw away extra blood.

Blood only has a 42 day shelf life. Donations are by appointment only.

