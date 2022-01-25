Rock River Valley Blood Center giving free COVID-19 antibody testing for donors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local blood bank is hoping that curiosity will help bring potential donors through its doors.

Rock River Valley Blood Center is offering free COVID-19 antibody testing to anyone who successfully donates. The tests have been available since August of 2020. It detects both natural and vaccine antibodies, but cannot be used to determine if someone is currently infected.

Administrators said shelves are well stocked right now, but that could change at any moment.

“I would encourage people, please continue to come. We still need blood here and we would never throw blood away,” said Heidi Ognibene, COO of Rock River Valley Blood Center. “We will help out in the national blood shortage. We will be able, as long as we’re supplied okay, we can help others that aren’t.”

Antibody test results are available seven to ten days after donating.