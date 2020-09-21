Rock River Valley Blood Center in need of O- and other donations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local blood bank says it needs help keeping its shelves stocked.

Rock River Valley Blood Center is in need of O negative and all other negative blood types. Right now, the center has less than a one day supply of those types.

RRVBC needs 700 donors every week to keep up with demand. Appointments are preferred but walk-ins are okay, as long as social distancing requirements can be maintained.

