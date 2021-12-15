Rock River Valley Blood Center pleads for donors

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Pleas were given to residents to roll up their sleeves as the stateline continues to deal with a blood shortage.

The Rock River Valley Blood Center, 419 N 6th St, said that donations are slow, especially with how busy people get during the holidays, forgetting to make time to donate. The center is low on all blood types, but there is currently less than a one day supply of O-negative and B-negative.

RRVBC leaders said that this issue could lead to life or death situations locally.

“Really, the need for blood never takes a holiday. As holidays arise and people are into their, you know holiday things, it doesn’t stop,” said Heidi Ognibene, Chief Operating Officer for the RRVBC. “People still have tragedies, traumas, heart disease, cancer, none of that stops. So, the need is continual.”

The center in Rockford is open Monday-Thursday 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Friday and 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday.