Rock River Valley Blood Center sending donations to Texas communities in need

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Stateline residents give the gift of life to those suffering in Texas.

Rock River Valley Blood Center shipped 50 units of blood to centers down south. More could be sent on Thursday.

The donation is in response to a national plea for blood in the Lone Star State. RRVBC’s CEO says Stateline patients’ blood needs will still be met.

“When we were asked for the plea today, the 50 we were able to put together was what we could actually spare. But, blood needs vary even locally, so tomorrow depending on how our inventory looks we’ll decide if we can send anymore. That’s what community blood centers do, they help each other,” explained CEO Lisa Entrikin.

Blood will go to hospitals in cities like Houston and San Antonio, which have been hit hard by mother nature this week.