From R & B to country music, the 2022 class of inductees were among the most diverse in the hall’s history. Dolly Parton joined fellow inductees Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, The Eurythmics and Pat Benatar at Saturday night’s ceremony in Los Angeles.

Parton embraced her rock-and-roll stardom after initially declining, saying that she had not earned the right to become a member.

“I just thought the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame was for the rockers of the world,” Parton said. “But anyway, when I found out it was a little more than that, just the fact that I had influenced people with my music, I said, ‘if they put me in, I would accept it gracefully,’ and I’m here and I will, and I’m honored.”

Parton announced that she is going to put out a rock-and-roll album, which will include duets with iconic rock-and-rollers plus a few original songs she has written.

Saturday night’s ceremony will be televised November 19 on HBO.