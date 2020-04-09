Rock Valley College begins bidding process for new tech center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock River College is opening a bidding process for the location of the school’s new advanced technology center.

RVC originally planned to located the center at the old Barber Coleman property on South Main in Rockford. College administrators pulled out of the project.

The next focus was RVC’s downtown location in the Rockford Register Star news tower. Now the college has put out a request for a proposal packet, inviting interested communities and developers to fill out an online bid.

All of RVC’s open bids and requests for proposals can be found at rockvalleycollege.edu/bids.

Closing date and time for proposal submissions is May 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. All submissions must be emailed per RFP instructions. No hard copies will be accepted.

