Rock Valley College chooses 3 finalists for Advanced Technology Center

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College has narrowed its selection down to three finalists for placement of its new Advanced Technology Center.

The finalists include the Belvidere School District, who would build the center at the former Shopko; the Greater Rockford Airport Authority, who would use facilities at the Chicago Rockford International Airport; and Stenstrom, which would create the site at the Stenstrom Center for Career Education at Jefferson High School.

Twenty one locations applied to be considered as home for the project, which at one point was scheduled to be built at the former Barber Colman campus on N. Main, and the Rockford Register Star building at another.

