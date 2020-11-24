Rock Valley College digs up time capsule from 1970

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A decades-old time capsule shows how life has changed at Rock Valley College over the years.

The capsule was sealed away on November 23rd, 1970. Now fifty years later, the capsule was opened.

It contains student handbooks, letters, radio and TV film reels, and other items. Students and staff are now creating a 2020 time capsule to be opened in 2070.

