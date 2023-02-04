ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College is highlighting historically Black colleges and universities in honor of Black History Month.

The Rock Valley College Black History and Culture Committee worked with student organizations to put on a series of events this month.

Saturday afternoon was all about education, specifically to inform the community about HBCUs.

“We wanted to highlight Black colleges just simply because it is Black History Month, and because there’s not a lot that goes on in this area that they’re able to see,” said Felicia Reed of the Rockford Alum Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. “And, so, we wanted to highlight that and just let them know that there is more. There’s more to our culture than what they may see on the media.”

Saturday’s college fair, called “Resistance Through Education,” is part of a series of Black History Month events at RVC. More information on upcoming events can be found on the college’s website.