ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two alumni of Rock Valley College’s Mass Communications Program have a film selected to screen at the Cannes Film Festival, and they need help to finance their trip.

Brothers TJ and Aaron Hill created their short film “A Cloudy Moon” as part of a 48-hour film festival in Madison, Wisconsin.

The 48-hour film festival competition asks filmmakers to create a short film from start to finish over the course of a weekend.

After two of the films were shown in a national competition in Los Angeles, “A Cloudy Moon” was chosen to be shown at Cannes, which takes place in France.

A GoFundMe was set up to raise money for the brothers and Aaron’s wife, Shelby, to help with trip expenses.