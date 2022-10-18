ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rock Valley College welcomed the newest addition to its aviation program on Tuesday; a Bombardier CRJ200.

“RVC is the first school in the nation to have a fully operational CRJ200 aircraft,” said Ryan Goertzen, vice president of workforce development at AARP.

The CRJ200’s new home is the Aviation Career Education Center.

“It is an incredible feeling I have, cause it’s all about the students,” Goertzen said. “The ability to be able to give an airplane like this, with this kind of technology, is just going to put them at a completely different level of knowledge and skill to other schools that are producing aviation technicians.”

The Workforce Connection and AAR teamed up with a few other organizations to buy the aircraft, along with a grant from the state.

“This asset that was obtained through the grant that will allow Rock Valley College to increase the level of the training that we have been providing for the last 50 years,” said Todd Morgan, department chair for the Aviation Maintenance Program. “So, this will allow students access to an aircraft very much like the ones that they will be working on as they get into the field.”

Students like Amanda are grateful for the opportunity to work with the aircraft, understanding that the best way to learn is to practice with the real thing.

“We have done all sorts of things,” Amanda said. “I think we all agree our favorite things is when we get to go out into the hanger and actually get our hands dirty and work on things, then actually applying it and finding where it is on the airplane. It really breaks it down and helps us learn better.”

This does not seem to be the end for what AAR and RVC have in store for the Aviation Maintenance Program, saying that they are constantly trying to improve the education of the students, and in turn the stateline community.

“The more that we can partner, the more that we can bring. Not just financial funding, but a lot of it is maybe just coming out and seeing the facility, and touring the facility,” all of those things make a difference at Rock Valley College but as a community at large,” Goertzen said.

There is no shortage of need for students from the Aviation Maintenance Technology Program. According to RVC, 584,000 new techs will be needed to maintain the world fleet over the next 20 years.